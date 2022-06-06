Exclusive: Goal machine “discussed internally” by Man United as he seeks Premier League transfer

Manchester United have discussed Benfica striker Darwin Nunez as a potential transfer target up front this summer, Fabrizio Romano has revealed in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside.

Man Utd urgently need to make changes to their squad this summer, and it looks like Nunez could be one of the names the club have in mind to give them more quality up front.

The Uruguay international has just enjoyed a superb season for Benfica, scoring 34 goals in 41 games in all competitions, whilst also weighing in with four assists for his team-mates.

With United enduring a disastrous 2021/22 campaign, they’ll surely be busy this summer, with new signings in attack making sense as one of the priorities for new manager Erik ten Hag.

Providing an update on the Red Devils’ transfer plans in his latest column for CaughtOffside, Romano mentioned Nunez and defender Jurrien Timber as being on the club’s list, while there’s also more insight to come when his column is published in full later this morning.

“Darwin Nunez is certainly another player discussed internally since March, and I understand the player would like a Premier League move,” Romano writes.

“As I revealed in my column last month, Man United will 100% sign a new striker this summer, and it is highly likely that Nunez will leave Benfica.

“United surely won’t be alone in targeting him, however, as I understand Arsenal wanted him in January, while West Ham offered €45million on Deadline Day. This offer was rejected by Benfica and he would now cost something closer to a €70/80m fee.”

On the Timber transfer saga, Romano added: “Jurrien Timber is a target that Manchester United have discussed internally with Erik ten Hag, but Ajax will try in every way to keep him. These next few days will be important to understand his future.”