Everton interested in 26-year-old winger unwanted by Barcelona

Everton have registered their interest in signing Adama Traore from Wolves this summer.

Traore spent the second half of the last campaign on loan at Barcelona but the Catalan side will not be taking up the option to buy the winger this summer which leaves the door open for Everton to make a move during the upcoming window.

The Toffees are keeping close tabs on the Spaniard’s situation at Wolves reports Football Insider and could make a move in the coming weeks.

Football Insider states that Everton’s director of football Kevin Thelwell is a big admirer of Traore, who was the man to lure the winger to Wolves as a club-record signing in 2018.

Traore is somewhat of an enigma within the football world as the 26-year-old has incredible speed and power but his dribbles very rarely end in something productive. His time at Wolves has highlighted this often and therefore, signing the winger is a risk for Everton, and the Merseyside club is one that can’t afford many mistakes this summer.

Across 40 games this season, Traore has scored just one goal and assisted a further four, and unless the transfer fee is very low this is a move that Frank Lampard should stay clear of. A bid of around £20million is likely to be enough to seal a deal states Football Insider and whether Everton makes a lower offer remains to be seen.