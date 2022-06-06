Exclusive: Georginio Wijnaldum transfer update and PSG struggles explained despite being “perfect” for Liverpool

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Georginio Wijnaldum’s future amid uncertainty at Paris Saint-Germain following a difficult first season at the club.

Wijnaldum left Liverpool on a free transfer last summer, and looked an exciting signing for PSG after such a great career at Anfield, but it hasn’t worked out for the Netherlands international in the French capital.

It remains to be seen what will happen with Wijnaldum now, but Romano has suggested things will become clearer once PSG’s managerial situation is resolved.

The Italian transfer news expert also provided some insight into what had gone wrong for the former Liverpool man at the Parc des Princes.

“Gini Wijnaldum and his agent are waiting to see who will be the manager of Paris Saint-Germain before deciding on the future,” Romano writes in his upcoming column for CaughtOffside.

“Wijnaldum would like to stay but it will depend on the choices of the new manager, because Mauricio Pochettino had wanted him at all costs in Paris but he is destined to leave. It will soon be discussed with the new director Luis Campos.

“In my opinion, Wijnaldum was perfect for Liverpool and very useful to Jurgen Klopp; while Paris Saint-Germain needed a more physical midfielder than Gini, this is why it has not worked so far.”

Wijnaldum may well be living to regret quitting LFC when he did, with Klopp’s side still looking like a major force after another outstanding season that saw them reach a third Champions League final of the German tactician’s reign, whilst also coming agonisingly close to winning the Premier League title.