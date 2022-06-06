Fabrizio Romano gives update on Real Madrid’s hunt for new midfielder

Real Madrid are getting closer to signing Monaco’s Aurelien Tchouameni which rules the Spanish champions out of the race for Manchester United’s Paul Pogba.

Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has stated that talks are progressing well with between Real and Monaco over a deal for Tchouameni after a verbal agreement on personal terms has already been agreed upon with the Frenchman. Romano states that the La Liga giants are increasingly confident of finalising a deal for the 22-year-old, with talks to continue over the next few hours.

Tchouameni is one of Europe’s biggest prospects and was a target for both Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain as reported by GOAL. The same outlet reports that the French international is set to cost Real Madrid around €100million along with add ons and this ends any interest the Spanish side had in signing Paul Pogba.

Real Madrid are getting closer to signing Aurelién Tchouaméni. Talks are progressing well with AS Monaco, after verbal agreement on personal terms. ??? #RealMadrid Negotiations will continue in the next hours – Real Madrid sources are now increasingly confident. pic.twitter.com/ep2CqltAs4 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 6, 2022

Madrid were linked with a move for Pogba ever since the World Cup winner announced his departure from Man United but are defiantly out of the race states Fabrizio Romano. The Frenchman is in talks over a return to Juventus, which are progressing well according to the transfer journalist.

Real Madrid’s plan to replace their midfield trio is well underway as they look to add to the signing of Eduardo Camavinga last summer. This will end an incredible era for the three midfielders who have been very reliable for Los Blancos for so long.