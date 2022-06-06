Wrexham owner drops teasing Gareth Bale transfer hint

Wrexham AFC co-owner Rob McElhenney has dropped a teasing hint that the National League club could seal an ambitious transfer swoop for Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale this summer.

The Wales international is a free agent this summer after running down his contract at the Bernabeu, and it’s not yet clear where he’ll be heading next.

One imagines Bale still has it in him to play at a high level, even if he had fallen out of favour at Madrid, so it would surely take something pretty special from Wrexham to persuade him to join.

Still, the Welsh side are owned by Hollywood stars Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, so perhaps fans can afford to get a bit excited about a tweet from one of them.

Replying to a tweet asking “Where will we see Gareth Bale next season?” McElhenney will have raised eyebrows by responding: “I’ve got a few ideas”, as quoted by the Daily Mirror.

Bale has enjoyed a legendary career at the highest level, first rising to stardom with Tottenham in the Premier League before a world-record transfer to Real in 2013, where he went on to win the Champions League five times, alongside numerous other major honours.