“He’s the replacement for Mane” – Ex-striker thinks he knows which star Klopp will turn to next season

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore believes his old club will not break the bank to sign a direct replacement for winger Sadio Mane but will instead turn to one of their own.

Mane, 30, has spent six successful years with Liverpool with some of his most notable achievements including lifting the 2019-20 Premier League title and the 2018-19 Champions League.

However, like all good things in life, they must eventually come to an end.

Confirming the winger’s desire to move on in search of a new challenge recently, leading transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano recently reported that the 2021-22 season will be the Senegal international’s last in Merseyside.

Sadio Mané has decided to leave Liverpool this summer ?? #LFC He’s ready for a new experience after many special years with Reds – it will be confirmed to the club. FC Bayern are strong contenders – but it’s still open and not completed as Sadio wanted to wait for the final. pic.twitter.com/hr6R5NmuZ0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 29, 2022

Understood to be closing in on a switch to Bayern Munich, this summer is almost certain to see the 30-year-old call time on his Liverpool career and move to the Bundesliga.

However, when it comes to potential replacements for the explosive number 10, Collymore thinks manager Jurgen Klopp will look to January arrival Luis Diaz as a way to fill the void left by Mane.

“The problem with football fans is, we get to a position whereby a player is about to leave through the exit door and you want someone to pass him on the way in,” Collymore said during an exclusive interview.

“[…] He’s [Diaz] the replacement for Mane. He is already in the building.”