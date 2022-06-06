New striker for Arsenal, Man Utd exits: 10 transfer deals that look to be edging closer to completion

Transfer season is in full swing now, and we already have some high-profile deals that look close to completion.

We’ve seen official announcements of moves such as Antonio Rudiger’s from Chelsea to Real Madrid, and Ivan Perisic, who is on his way to Tottenham from Inter Milan.

So who could be next? We’ve put together ten players who, whilst not exactly on the brink of joining new clubs, seem likely to be finalising a transfer soon…

Paulo Dybala

As revealed by Fabrizio Romano in his latest transfer news column for CaughtOffside, Paulo Dybala is in advanced talks over a move to Inter Milan.

The Argentina international has had a fine career at Juventus, but will be a free agent this summer after running down his contract with the Turin giants.

Now, however, it looks like Dybala will be making the controversial switch to Juve’s rivals Inter, with something concrete perhaps looking likely soon as negotiations reach an advanced stage.

Paul Pogba

Another free agent this summer, Paul Pogba could be about to return to Juventus after Manchester United recently confirmed the Frenchman’s departure.

Pogba has been at Old Trafford for six years since leaving Juve for Manchester in a big-money move, and now he’ll possibly head back there for free, according to the Daily Mail.

This isn’t done yet, but all signs point towards Pogba being unveiled as a new Juventus player in the very near future.

Nemanja Matic

Man Utd also look set to bid farewell to Nemanja Matic, who, like Pogba, seems set for a free transfer to an Italian club this summer.

It seems that the Serbia international is on his way to link up with former manager Jose Mourinho again at Roma, according to Di Marzio.

Matic looks a solid signing as a free agent, and an ideal experienced figure to come in and help Mourinho build on a strong first season at the Stadio Olimpico.

Ousmane Dembele

This is certainly a big summer for free agents, and Ousmane Dembele could be another one whose future is close to being resolved.

See below as Ben Jacobs claims Chelsea have been in contact over a move, and that they could now be in a stronger position for the France international’s signature due to developments at Paris Saint-Germain…

There is certainly a growing confidence, especially with PSG bringing in Campos, who isn’t as intent on signing him as Leonardo. Chelsea have made contact. One to watch next week. ? — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) June 5, 2022

Thomas Tuchel needs to make changes to his attack, and a reunion with former Borussia Dortmund man Dembele seems ideal for all involved.