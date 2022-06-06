Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is said to want a specific player to replace Sadio Mane.

Mane has not left Anfield yet, but he could be on his way out, with his current deal set to expire in 2023.

If Liverpool can’t agree a new contract this summer, the forward will be sold before next season, and that will need Liverpool in need of a new forward.

The Reds snapped up Luis Diaz in January, but they will still need to improve their depth up top.

According to The Mirror, Klopp wants Liverpool to sign Leeds United star Raphinha if Mane does depart.

It’s claimed the winger will cost £60million this summer, with Barcelona also linked.

Raphinha scored 11 goals for Leeds this season as they edged Premier League survival on the final day.

Anfield could be the Brazilian’s next destination, with the report claiming Klopp is growing ‘increasingly’ resigned to losing Mane, who has been heavily linked with Bayern Munich.