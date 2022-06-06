Jurgen Klopp tells Liverpool the player he wants to replace Sadio Mane

Leeds United FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is said to want a specific player to replace Sadio Mane.

Mane has not left Anfield yet, but he could be on his way out, with his current deal set to expire in 2023.

If Liverpool can’t agree a new contract this summer, the forward will be sold before next season, and that will need Liverpool in need of a new forward.

The Reds snapped up Luis Diaz in January, but they will still need to improve their depth up top.

More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: Georginio Wijnaldum transfer update and PSG struggles explained despite being “perfect” for Liverpool
Liverpool submit £42.9m offer to La Liga star amid contract issues
Exclusive: Tottenham monitoring Premier League star described as “underestimated” by Fabrizio Romano

According to The Mirror, Klopp wants Liverpool to sign Leeds United star Raphinha if Mane does depart.

It’s claimed the winger will cost £60million this summer, with Barcelona also linked.

MORE: Liverpool submit offer to land Barcelona star

Raphinha scored 11 goals for Leeds this season as they edged Premier League survival on the final day.

Anfield could be the Brazilian’s next destination, with the report claiming Klopp is growing ‘increasingly’ resigned to losing Mane, who has been heavily linked with Bayern Munich.

More Stories leeds united Liverpool Raphinha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.