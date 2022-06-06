Lewandowski instructs agent to negotiate Liverpool or Chelsea transfer due to Barcelona uncertainty

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski reportedly has doubts about a move to Barcelona this summer, which could allow Liverpool and Chelsea back into the running.

The Poland international has been one of the world’s best players in the last few years, and is now approaching something of a career cross-roads due to being in the final year of his contract with Bayern.

According to El Nacional, it seems he’s not entirely sure about a move to Barcelona, though, as he doesn’t trust the club’s president Joan Laporta, who has made the 33-year-old a top priority target.

The report also mentions Liverpool and Chelsea as being serious suitors for Lewandowski, and it goes on to say that the player has instructed his agent to negotiate with other clubs as well as Barca.

This could mean there’s still a chance of us seeing Lewandowski in the Premier League next season, in what would be a hugely exciting move for English football as as a whole.

Lewandowski transfer to Liverpool or Chelsea could help shape the next title race

With Manchester City already wrapping up a deal for Erling Haaland, the reigning champions will surely be starting the new season as heavy favourites for the title once again.

Still, LFC weren’t far behind City in 2021/22, so the addition of Lewandowski, especially amid doubts over Sadio Mane’s future, could be ideal for Jurgen Klopp right now.

Lewandowski’s goals could be priceless to help Liverpool become less reliant on Mohamed Salah, with the Reds arguably lacking enough of an out-and-out scorer in recent times, despite the quality of Salah and Mane.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have their own issues, with last summer’s signing of Romelu Lukaku failing to deliver the goals expected, with the Blues never really challenging for the title.

Lewandowski would surely be a huge upgrade on the Belgium international, scoring 50 goals in 46 games in the season just gone, compared to a record of 15 goals in 44 games for Lukaku in 2021/22.