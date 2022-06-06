Liverpool have reportedly set their sights on in-demand forward Darwin Nunez this summer.

The Reds face losing Sadio Mane this summer amid reports of interest from Bayern Munich.

Mane has just one year remaining on his contract, and Liverpool may have to sell him if they cannot agree a new contract.

The Reds are now doing their homework on potential replacements, and according to The Mirror, they are now weighing up a move for Benfica star Nunez.

Nunez has been linked with a whole host of clubs, including the likes of Manchester United.

And it seems he will not come cheap, with talkSPORT reporting Benfica could ask for as much as £68million this summer.

The Uruguayan striker scored 34 goals this season, including six goals in the Champions League.

It seems he has now caught the eye of Liverpool, but there are questions over whether the Reds will spend quite so much on a new forward.

Mane could go for less than £25million given his contract situation, and so the outlay for Nunez would be a very big one.