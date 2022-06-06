Liverpool fan favourite signs new deal with the Reds

Liverpool veteran James Milner has signed a new one-year deal with the Reds which keeps the midfielder at Anfield until next summer.

The club announced the news on Monday and confirmed what many expected, with the Reds vice-captain reportedly accepting a significant pay cut to stay on Merseyside reports Sky Sports.

Milner has been at Liverpool for seven seasons since joining the club for free back in 2015. The Merseyside club is the longest the Englishman has spent at any of the six clubs he has played for and the 36-year-old has made 289 appearances for the Reds so far, scoring 26 goals and assisting a further 43 in all competitions.

We are delighted to announce that @JamesMilner has signed a new contract extension with the Reds ?? pic.twitter.com/uaSHd0W4nJ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 6, 2022

Upon signing his new deal, Milner stated via his personal Twitter account: “Couldn’t be happier to extend my stay with this incredible club for another year. Playing football is a privilege and even more so here. Thanks for the support, will do my best to repay it.”

Liverpool fans will be delighted to see Milner stick around for another year as it is well known that the Premier League veteran has an important role within the Reds dressing room. When on the pitch, the midfielder very rarely lets Jurgen Klopp down and will continue to make his mark as one of the best free transfer signings in Liverpool’s history.