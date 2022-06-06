Liverpool star Mohamed Salah responds to direct transfer proposal from Barcelona president

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is reportedly ready to reject a transfer to Barcelona in order to get a big new contract at Anfield.

The Egypt international is said to have been approached with a proposal by Barca president Joan Laporta, but is not interested in a move to the Nou Camp as he instead uses their interest to get himself a pay rise at his current club, according to Todo Fichajes.

Salah has been a joy to watch in his time at Liverpool, scoring 156 goals in 254 appearances for the Reds since joining from Roma back in 2017.

It would be a huge blow to lose the 29-year-old, especially as Sadio Mane is being targeted by Bayern Munich, so it’s encouraging that Barcelona seem to have failed in their pursuit here.

Mohamed Salah to stay at Liverpool?
Salah would undoubtedly have been a fine Lionel Messi replacement for the Catalan giants, but it perhaps makes sense that their financial issues mean it’s been difficult for them to tempt the player into a move.

LFC fans will surely be happy to see their club pay whatever it takes to keep Salah and tie him down to a new deal.

