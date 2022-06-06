Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is reportedly ready to reject a transfer to Barcelona in order to get a big new contract at Anfield.

The Egypt international is said to have been approached with a proposal by Barca president Joan Laporta, but is not interested in a move to the Nou Camp as he instead uses their interest to get himself a pay rise at his current club, according to Todo Fichajes.

Salah has been a joy to watch in his time at Liverpool, scoring 156 goals in 254 appearances for the Reds since joining from Roma back in 2017.

It would be a huge blow to lose the 29-year-old, especially as Sadio Mane is being targeted by Bayern Munich, so it’s encouraging that Barcelona seem to have failed in their pursuit here.

Salah would undoubtedly have been a fine Lionel Messi replacement for the Catalan giants, but it perhaps makes sense that their financial issues mean it’s been difficult for them to tempt the player into a move.

LFC fans will surely be happy to see their club pay whatever it takes to keep Salah and tie him down to a new deal.