Liverpool star unsure about future at club after important year with the Reds

Caoimhín Kelleher has indicated that he will make a decision on his Liverpool future in the coming weeks after making an important contribution this season.

The 23-year-old goalkeeper was speaking to the media ahead of Ireland’s match with Ukraine on Wednesday night and when asked about his future, the Liverpool man stated via the Irish Independent: “I’m not sure on what’s happening yet. I’m still finishing this season and then we will have conversations after that to see what happens.”

When pressed on that initial response, Kelleher was asked if he was tempted by the idea of a move away before saying: “I’m not sure yet,”

"Obviously I need to play these few games and see what happens with these and maybe decide after that."

Kelleher signed a new long-term deal with Liverpool last summer which keeps the Irish international at the club until 2026. The Irishman has been Alisson’s deputy this season but being 23 needs to start thinking about playing more regularly.

The Irishman played a huge role during the last campaign for the Reds after helping Jurgen Klopp’s side to a Carabao Cup win after playing every game in the competition. The goalkeeper also scored the last penalty for Liverpool in the final before watching the following one from Kepa fly over the crossbar as the Merseyside club won the first of their two trophies this season.