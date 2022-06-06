Liverpool are said to have made an offer for Barcelona star Gavi.

The 17-year-old looks to be one of the biggest up-and-coming talents in the game, already a key player for Barca and Spain.

The young midfielder scored for the latter on Sunday night, and his performances for his national team will only have put greater emphasis on the situation for Barca.

Gavi is out of contract in 2023, and that means the Blaugrana have to agree something this summer, or they will likely have to sell to avoid losing one of their top talents for free come this time next year.

In the meantime, Liverpool are said to have reached out to express their interest, with Sport claiming a £42.9million offer has been made.

It’s reported Liverpool would offer more, but they firmly believe Gavi wants to stay at Camp Nou.

The offer is to serve as an option to Gavi in case his Barca renewal does not go through.

Over to Barcelona.