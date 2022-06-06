Liverpool submit £42.9m offer to La Liga star amid contract issues

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool are said to have made an offer for Barcelona star Gavi.

The 17-year-old looks to be one of the biggest up-and-coming talents in the game, already a key player for Barca and Spain.

The young midfielder scored for the latter on Sunday night, and his performances for his national team will only have put greater emphasis on the situation for Barca.

Gavi is out of contract in 2023, and that means the Blaugrana have to agree something this summer, or they will likely have to sell to avoid losing one of their top talents for free come this time next year.

More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: Tottenham monitoring Premier League star described as “underestimated” by Fabrizio Romano
Key Arsenal target offered out to La Liga clubs amid huge wage demands
Exclusive: Chelsea transfer target makes major contract ultimatum to current club

In the meantime, Liverpool are said to have reached out to express their interest, with Sport claiming a £42.9million offer has been made.

It’s reported Liverpool would offer more, but they firmly believe Gavi wants to stay at Camp Nou.

The offer is to serve as an option to Gavi in case his Barca renewal does not go through.

Over to Barcelona.

More Stories FC Barcelona Gavi Liverpool

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.