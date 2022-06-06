Talks have begun over Sadio Mane’s potential transfer from Liverpool to Bayern Munich, according to Fabrizio Romano in his upcoming exclusive column for CaughtOffside.

The Reds look set to lose Mane this summer, with the Senegal international most likely to end up at the Allianz Arena next after a great career at Anfield since his move from Southampton back in 2016.

Mane has a fine record of 120 goals in 269 games for Liverpool in total, with his world class performances helping the club to victories in the Champions League and the Premier League in recent years.

It’s little wonder a big name like Bayern are now working on signing him, and Romano has the latest details in his column, which will be out in full later this morning.

“Liverpool are waiting to complete negotiations for Sadio Mane before signing a replacement,” Romano writes. “The negotiation with FC Bayern is underway with German club established as the top priority from the player.”

Stay tuned for the rest of Romano’s column later as he discusses the recent transfer rumours linking Leeds United winger and Chelsea attacker Christian Pulisic as possible replacements for Mane.

Mane transfer bid rejected by Liverpool

Elsewhere, Paul Joyce of the Times has shed some light on the Mane transfer negotiations, reporting that Liverpool have rejected an opening bid for the 30-year-old…

It will be interesting to see how this develops, but Romano’s claims would suggest further negotiations are taking place despite this initial offer being turned down.

Bayern have Robert Lewandowski approaching the final year of his contract, so it makes sense that a top forward like Mane is being targeted as a possible replacement.