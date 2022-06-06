Erik ten Hag advised to make surprise choice to replace Harry Maguire as Man United captain

Manchester United’s new manager Erik ten Hag could do well to make a new signing the new club captain next season.

Harry Maguire has just had a hugely disappointing season at Old Trafford and it could make sense for Man Utd to remove the captain’s armband from him.

And if Ten Hag does decide to go down that route, talkSPORT pundit Danny Murphy believes it might be worth making a new player who comes in the club’s next skipper.

It’s not often we see new signings come in and take on such an important role straight away, but watch below for why Murphy feels it could work for Ten Hag…

Of course, this will surely depend on the signings United are able to make, with the club perhaps unlikely to have things all their own way this summer due to the issue of having missed out on a place in the Champions League.

That could mean some of the best players and biggest personalities won’t be keen to join the club right now, meaning being stuck with Maguire or another of these current flops as captain.

