Manchester United are being backed to make a fresh bid to land Wolves star Ruben Neves this summer.

The Red Devils have been heavily linked with the Portuguese midfielder this summer, with Erik ten Hag desperate to improve his midfield.

United need to replace Paul Pogba, who will leave Old Trafford when his deal expires at the end of this month.

Neves could be the man, but he will not come cheap for United.

According to The Transfer Exchange Show, United are now readying a £42million deal, having had a £35million offer rejected in January.

Wolves are said to want £50million, with Neves under contract at Molineux until 2024.

According to the report, Neves has told his agent, Jorge Mendes, he would rather stay in England for family reasons.

That’s important because Barcelona have also been linked, meaning United hold an advantage.

But given it would be a transfer between two Premier League clubs, the Red Devils will likely have to pay that premium.