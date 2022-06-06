Football fan TV pioneer Mark Goldbridge has found himself arguing on Twitter with none other than Real Madrid number one Thibaut Courtois.

The opinion-splitting Goldbridge, who has shot to online fame in recent years, boasts over 1.3m subscribers on his ‘The United Stand‘ YouTube channel, as well as nearly half a million followers on his personal Twitter.

Goldbridge, a self-proclaimed Man United fan, prides himself on being a loud voice who often brings a sense of realism to the strange world of football.

Naturally, with such a large following and platform, Goldbridge, who is best known for his sometimes controversial and outspoken opinions, frequently finds himself debating sporting issues with fellow fans online.

Mark Goldbridge vs. Thibaut Courtois

However, Monday morning saw the 43-year-old content creator receive a public reply from Real Madrid’s Champions League final hero.

After making an argument to suggest goalkeepers’ top attribute should still be their ability to save direct shots, despite the emerging trend of ‘sweeper keepers’, Goldbridge received a response from a very disgruntled Courtois.

Keen to prove that his qualities extend beyond just shot-stopping, the Belgium international fired back at Goldbridge, resulting in a rather heated debate.

Having read through the pair’s argument online, we feel there may be some misunderstanding, or perhaps a slight language barrier.

It would appear that Goldbridge’s comments may have been taken, somewhat, out of context by the Champions League winner, and the YouTube star was, in fact, paying the Los Blancos star a back-handed compliment.