“Moyes is happy” – £120k-a-week star will play for West Ham next season

One of David Moyes’ biggest concerns could be sorted out in the coming days.

That is the view of journalist Paul Brown, who ‘suspects’ West Ham backup goalkeeper Alphonse Areola will end up turning his season-long loan into a permanent move this summer.

Despite struggling to wrestle the side’s number one jersey away from Lukasz Fabianski in the Premier League, Areola, who has been on loan from PSG, has been Moyes’ regular starter in cup competitions.

Speaking to GiveMeSport about Areola’s situation, Brown said: “Moyes seems very happy with Areola, I suspect he will stay. I’m not entirely convinced that Moyes sees him as the number one, though, and maybe Areola knows that, that’s the only question mark over that one.”