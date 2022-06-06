Newcastle interested in Atletico Madrid striker but Juventus could have say in any deal

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata this summer.

This is according to Calciomercato, who reports that the Tyneside club are looking at the possibility of signing Morata as they bid to strengthen their striking options ahead of the 2022-23 season.

The Spain international has spent the last two seasons on loan at Juventus, but the Turin side opted against making his loan deal permanent for the pre-agreed fee of €35million as reported by Calciomercato.

The 29-year-old will now return to Madrid but Juve still have hopes of signing the striker on a permanent deal but for somewhere in the region of the €20million mark.

Atletico, however, considered that fee too low and hope to receive at least €30million for the Spanish international states Calciomercato. Should Juventus fail to match that, this is where Newcastle and other suitors could take advantage of Morata’s situation.

Eddie Howe is said to be in the market for a striker this summer and having scored 12 goals and assisted a further nine for Juve this season, the 29-year-old could be the man to lead the Magpies line next season.