Newcastle receive Premier League’s approval and announce latest arrival

Newcastle United have formally announced that Dan Ashworth will be the club’s new sporting director following the Premier League’s approval after reaching an agreement with Brighton.

The Tyneside club announced last week that an agreement had been reached with Brighton on compensation for Ashworth, who was the former technical director with the Seagulls but is now set to take up his new role at St. James’ Park.

Brighton were widely reported to be demanding £5million to part ways with Ashworth but are believed to have compromised on around half of that figure, which cut the 51-year-olds gardening leave from nine months to four months after resigning from his previous role in February following Newcastle’s interest.

Upon his arrival, Ashworth has said via Newcastle’s website: “Newcastle United is an incredible football club and I’m delighted to be joining at this very exciting time.

“Each time I’ve been to St. James’ Park in the past, I have been reminded of the club’s long history and the unrivalled passion of its fan base. It is a huge football club with great potential, and I am incredibly positive about what we can collectively achieve.

“I’m excited to start work immediately and look forward to being part of a team that is helping the club to grow and achieve long-term success.”

The new sporting director is now tasked with creating a project and culture to help Newcastle climb the Premier League table following the Magpie’s recent takeover. The 51-year-old begins right away and his first transfer window is just around the corner.