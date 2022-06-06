Newcastle United are said to have entered the race to sign a current Serie A star.

The Magpies are keen to strengthen this season, armed with their new-found wealth following their takeover late last year.

But while there are dreams of becoming Manchester City overnight, the reality is different.

Restricted by Financial Fair Play, Newcastle and Eddie Howe is going to have to spend very smartly.

Howe has money to spend, but he has a number of areas to improve, and the budget certainly is not unlimited – at least not yet.

The latest rumour surrounds a move for Empoli star Kristjan Asllani.

According to Alfredo Pedulla via SportWitness, Newcastle are eyeing a deal for the youngster, rivalling Serie A winners AC Milan.

The journalist claims the Magpies have now requested an interview with Empoli to discuss the possible transfer.

Asllani is an Albania under-21 international, and still only 20, he has racked up 34 appearances across all competitions this season.

He is a defensive midfielder by trade, but he has scored four times and assisted twice, helping Empoli to finish 14th.