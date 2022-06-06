Man Utd & Chelsea in the mix for attacker transfer, club will do business for €80m

Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly among the clubs in the running to seal the transfer of RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku this summer.

The France international is one of the most exciting talents in Europe at the moment, having just enjoyed a remarkable breakthrough campaign with 35 goals and 14 assists in all competitions for Leipzig.

It remains to be seen what will come next for Nkunku, but the 24-year-old is clearly good enough to improve a number of big clubs around Europe right now.

United and Chelsea both need to strengthen up front, so it’s not too surprising to see journalist Ekrem Konur claim that both Premier League clubs are both chasing him…

?? Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Manchester United are race to transfer French star Christopher Nkunku. ?? RB Leipzig is waiting for an offer of 80 million euros for Nkunku.

Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Manchester United are race to transfer French star Christopher Nkunku. RB Leipzig is waiting for an offer of 80 million euros for Nkunku.

Nkunku’s old club Paris Saint-Germain are also being linked with Nkunku, but it’s hard to imagine how they’d fit him in when they already have Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar up front.

That surely gives MUFC and CFC the advantage, with both these clubs desperately in need of some changes in attack after enduring disappointing seasons.

Nkunku transfer ideal for Man Utd and Chelsea

At Old Trafford, Nkunku could give new manager Erik ten Hag a boost as a much-needed upgrade on struggling performers like Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, while veteran striker Edinson Cavani is out of contract this summer and surely needs replacing.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have issues involving the misfiring Romelu Lukaku, and it’s hard to imagine a better replacement than Nkunku, who looks a better fit for Thomas Tuchel’s tactics.

We’ve also written about why Liverpool surely need to do what they can to sign Nkunku to replace Sadio Mane.