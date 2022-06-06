One of La Liga’s best full-backs wanted by surprise Premier League club

Real Betis defender Alex Moreno has been one of the best full-backs in La Liga this season and is now a serious target for Fulham ahead of their Premier League return.

According to Todofichajes, the London club has contacted Moreno’s entourage in order to proceed with his signing and have offered the 28-year-old a big contract which will reportedly treble the Spaniard’s current salary.

Fulham’s offer to Betis is said to be around €18million according to the report, which is enough to convince the La Liga side to part ways with one of their best players.

Moreno is also on Barcelona’s shortlist of left-backs ahead of the upcoming window reports Mundo Deportivo, which shows how highly the 28-year-old is rated in Spain. The defender contributed with five goals and four assists this season in La Liga and has a contract with Los Verdiblancos until 2025.

This would be an incredible signing should Fulham pull it off as the Cottagers seem determined to not go straight back down next season, which unfortunately has happened many times to the London club. This summer’s transfer window will go a long way to ensuring that doesn’t happen and recruiting Moreno would be a great start.