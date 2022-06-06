Only two clubs are said to remain in the battle to get Ousmane Dembélé to sign a contract.

The French winger is on course to leave Barcelona at the end of this month when his contract expires.

Dembélé has resisted contract talks from Barca, with his agent waiting out for a bigger wage.

Barcelona are on a tight budget due to financial issues, and they are reluctant to offer a big new deal.

After impressive displays under Xavi Hernandez, Dembélé has attracted interest from clubs around Europe.

But it now seems he is down to two options, with Chelsea rivalling Barcelona’s contract offer.

PSG were said to be seriously interested, but their appointment of sporting director Lucas Campos has changed things, according Sport.

It’s claimed Campos has met with his new Qatari bosses at PSG, and the club are reluctant to overspend going forward.

Campos is said to want to help Mauricio Pochettino improve his midfield this summer, and that should take them away from Dembélé.

It’s claimed the winger now has contract offers from Chelsea and Barcelona on the table ahead of his current deal expiring on June 30.