Man United intensify contacts over transfer move for €15-20m Chelsea target

Manchester United have reportedly stepped up their pursuit of a potential transfer move for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot this summer.

The France international has struggled in recent times and could be available on the cheap this summer, with a host of top clubs seemingly still keen to snap him up.

According to Calciomercato, Man Utd and Chelsea are among the clubs interested in Rabiot, with the report stating that the Red Devils have intensified contacts over a possible deal for Rabiot.

It certainly could make sense for the Red Devils to try strengthening their midfield this summer after the departures of both Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic on free transfers.

Rabiot could also be a tempting option due to his availability for low fee, with Calciomercato suggesting Juventus will only ask for around €15-20million for the former Paris Saint-Germain man.

Chelsea could also do with making changes in the middle of the park after a challenging season in which they under-achieved in both the title race and the Champions League, whilst losing both domestic cup finals.