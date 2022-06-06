Meeting scheduled for Barcelona chief to discuss transfer move for Premier League star

Barcelona director Mateu Alemany reportedly has a meeting scheduled in England to discuss a transfer swoop for Leeds United winger Raphinha.

The Brazil international has long been linked with Barcelona, and it seems the Catalan giants are now stepping up their interest in bringing him to the Nou Camp, according to Sport.

Raphinha could be ideal for Barca to replace Ousmane Dembele, who is out of contract this summer and surely heading for a new challenge elsewhere.

Still, it remains to be seen if a deal can definitely be struck, with Fabrizio Romano revealing Leeds’ big demands for Raphinha in his exclusive CaughtOffside column this morning.

Leeds managed to avoid relegation from the Premier League in 2021/22, meaning they could now be in a stronger position to stop Raphinha from trying to get a move away from Elland Road.

Barcelona need to hope they can still prise him away, however, as they need to freshen up that front three if they are to compete properly with Real Madrid again next season.