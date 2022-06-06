Meeting scheduled for Barcelona chief to discuss transfer move for Premier League star

Leeds United FC
Posted by

Barcelona director Mateu Alemany reportedly has a meeting scheduled in England to discuss a transfer swoop for Leeds United winger Raphinha.

The Brazil international has long been linked with Barcelona, and it seems the Catalan giants are now stepping up their interest in bringing him to the Nou Camp, according to Sport.

Raphinha could be ideal for Barca to replace Ousmane Dembele, who is out of contract this summer and surely heading for a new challenge elsewhere.

Still, it remains to be seen if a deal can definitely be struck, with Fabrizio Romano revealing Leeds’ big demands for Raphinha in his exclusive CaughtOffside column this morning.

Raphinha to Barcelona?
More Stories / Latest News
Man Utd & Chelsea in the mix for attacker transfer, club will do business for €80m
Newcastle United request meeting in bid to complete deal for AC Milan target
Liverpool star Mohamed Salah responds to direct transfer proposal from Barcelona president

Leeds managed to avoid relegation from the Premier League in 2021/22, meaning they could now be in a stronger position to stop Raphinha from trying to get a move away from Elland Road.

Barcelona need to hope they can still prise him away, however, as they need to freshen up that front three if they are to compete properly with Real Madrid again next season.

More Stories Raphinha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.