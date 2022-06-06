Tottenham have been monitoring Newcastle United forward Allan Saint-Maximin as a potential transfer option, but have other priorities for the time being.

This is according to transfer news specialist Fabrizio Romano, writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside, which will be out in full later this morning.

There have been some murmurings of Saint-Maximin being eyed up by Spurs this summer, but it seems that it is perhaps unlikely to happen for the time being.

Romano insists that Newcastle manager Eddie Howe is a big fan of the Frenchman, though he added that he feels the 25-year-old certainly has it in him to be a key performer for a big six club.

Saint-Maximin Spurs transfer rumours cleared up

“Eddie Howe is a big fan of Allan Saint-Maximin and wants him to continue as a key player for next season,” Romano says. “So far, Tottenham have other priorities after the Ivan Perisic deal was completed. The club has always monitored Saint-Maximin, but let’s see if they will open negotiations with Newcastle.

“Of course, in my opinion Saint-Maximin is an underestimated player: he can absolutely be part of a club that is fighting for the top positions, but he must feel important in a project and not just an alternative. For now it could be wise for him to stay at Newcastle, where he will be an important part of an exciting project.”

So, unfortunately for Spurs fans it looks like there’s not too much to read into any rumours involving Saint-Maximin for now, but it will be interesting to see how this progresses in the weeks and months ahead.

For one thing, there’s always a chance that Ivan Perisic’s arrival isn’t necessarily to strengthen in attack anyway, with Antonio Conte perhaps more likely to use the experienced Croatian as a wing-back – a role he looks well suited to in Conte’s tactical set-up.

That could leave room for someone like Saint-Maximin to come in up front and form an exciting partnership with the likes of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min.