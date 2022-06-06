Leeds United star Jack Harrison is still considering his future at Elland Road ahead of the summer window and is available for transfer despite Premier League survival.

This is according to journalist Dean Jones, who stated whilst speaking to GIVEMESPORT: “I think it’s just the fact that he’s available at a time when they weren’t expecting it,

“Jack Harrison is willing to consider options at the moment, which I don’t think people thought would happen if Leeds stayed up.”

Many Leeds players were expected to leave the club this summer had they gone down a division and although some could still depart, the club’s hope of keeping their stars is now stronger as a result of their survival but Harrison is certainly one they didn’t expect to want to leave.

Harrison, of course, scored the goal to keep Leeds in the Premier League and played a big role in keeping Jesse Marsch’s side up with a strong second half to the season. The 25-year-old contributed with eight goals and one assist this season and it could possibly be his last at the club.

Despite what Jones says, many expect the winger to stay at Elland Road, but Newcastle are said to be interested should the Englishman want to leave reports the Telegraph.

However, the same outlet states that they fear Leeds retaining their Premier League status will make doing a deal in the upcoming transfer window hard as the 25-year-old’s current deal runs until 2024.