Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly looking to steal a lead in the race to sign Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus.

That’s according to a recent report from Italian outlet TuttoJuve, who have claimed Antonio Conte’s Lilywhites have ‘presented’ the ‘first formal offer’ for the Citizens’ Brazilian striker. The outlet’s report claims Daniel Levy’s Londoners have made a £40m (€47m) bid.

Jesus, 25, joined Manchester City in 2017 following a £28.8m move from South American side Palmeiras.

During his first five years at the Etihad, the 25-year-old has grown to become one of the club’s most reliable and prolific forwards.

Boasting a decent goalscoring record that includes 58 Premier League goals, Jesus has consistently proven he is capable of competing at the highest level.

Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal or Spurs?

However, with just 12-months left on his deal with Pep Guardiola’s Citizens, as well as the impending arrival of world-class striker Erling Haaland, this summer sees Jesus forced to consider his long-term future.

Despite being heavily linked with a move to Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, it isn’t surprising to hear other clubs are beginning to show a strong interest in the talented Brazilian.

Discussing recently what this summer could have in store for him, the 25-year-old, as quoted by Metro, said: “I’m looking to see what’s best for me and above all, for my career. From Tuesday, we’ll see what is the best.”

When it comes to potential destinations though, with these latest reports suggesting Tottenham Hotspur have made the first move, if Arsenal are serious about luring one of England’s most highly-rated strikers to London, they will need to beat off their fiercest rivals.