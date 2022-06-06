Two Premier League stars being targeted by Spurs for midfield role

Tottenham are in the market for a centre-midfielder this summer and boss Antonio Conte is eyeing up two from the Premier League ahead of the upcoming window.

The midfield is an area Spurs are very light in and with Giovani Lo Celso and Tanguy Ndombele expected to leave this summer after the pair were loaned out for the second half of the season, the North London club will need to replace the duo if they leave North London.

Tottenham and their managing director, Fabio Paratici, have targetted Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse and Aston Villa’s John McGinn as two potential signings to strengthen Conte’s midfield reports the Daily Mail. The pair are instrumental to their current clubs and the hope is that they can have the same effect at Spurs.

Ward-Prowse has a contract at Southampton until 2026 so a deal for the 27-year-old could be very expensive considering the Englishman is the Saint’s best player. The midfielder is known for his incredible free-kicks and has contributed with ten goals and a further five assists to his side this season.

As for McGinn, the Scottish international has a contract with Villa until 2025, therefore, this is another one that could potentially be high priced if Spurs were to make a move. The midfielder is also 27-years-old and is one of the most consistent performers in the Premier League.

Both would be good options for Conte but with the potential price of both being high, could Tottenham secure a player with more quality for the same amount of money?