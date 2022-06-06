Former Liverpool attacker Stan Collymore has urged his old club to sign Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham.

Bellingham, 18, has enjoyed a monumental rise in recent seasons.

Following a £22.5m move from Championship side Birmingham to Dortmund back in 2020, Bellingham has not only forced his way into the Black and Yellows’ senior first team, but the teenager is also now a fully-fledged England international.

MORE: Exclusive Fabrizio Romano column: Man Utd in talks over €85m transfer, latest on Sadio Mane + possible Chelsea boost

However, although the talented midfielder is unlikely to leave the Bundesliga this summer, in seasons to come, it is almost certain that all of the world’s biggest clubs will be keen to sign him and Collymore believes Liverpool would be the perfect destination for him.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside, the ex-Red said: “I think that Jude Bellingham would be absolutely sensational.

“I was reading this morning that James Milner will be offered a [contract] extension at Liverpool, but that Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago and Milner quadruple are getting older.

“[…] So for me, somebody like Jude Bellingham would be an absolute no brainer…”