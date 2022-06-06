(Video) Ex-striker urges Nunez to choose wisely between Man United and Liverpool

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore has urged caution while telling Benfica’s Darwin Nunez the biggest differences between Jurgen Klopp’s Reds and Manchester United.

Nunez, 22, has been a player who has rapidly emerged as one of Europe’s most sought after attackers.

Having scored 34 goals, in all competitions, throughout the 2021-22 season, there is no denying that the 22-year-old South American is heading for big things.

Rumoured to be a main target for both Liverpool and Erik Ten Hag’s Manchester United, this summer could see England’s biggest clubs do battle in the race to secure one of the sport’s most impressive young forwards.

Speaking in an exclusive interview about the choice Nunez could face this summer, Collymore said: “If you’re presented with a choice of the two biggest clubs in England, let’s be perfectly honest, by quite a country mile, that is a choice in itself.

“I think if you ask most players now, it is no disrespect to Man United, but you’ve got to make a leap of faith with Ten Hag. Is he good? Are his Ajax skills transferable to Manchester United? There will be turbulence, there will be changes.

“Or do you go to a Liverpool that is set up in the ‘Klopp vision’ and you know where you’re going to play, you know what kind of football you’re going to play and you know, at least for the next two or three seasons, that you’re going to be competing, seriously, for silverware, so it’s a big choice for Nunez.”