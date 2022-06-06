Video: Messi scores five goals in incredible display against Estonia

Lionel Messi ran riot last night as Argentina defeat Estonia 5-0 in a friendly match with the PSG superstar scoring all five goals.

The Argentine was coming off the back of helping his country beat Italy 3-0 in the Finalissima final at Wembley four days prior, in which the 34-year-old bagged two assists to secure his second international trophy within the space of 12 months.

Messi rocked up to the match in Spain full of confidence and put Estonia to the sword by scoring a hat-trick within the first 47 minutes. The former Barcelona star would add two more to his collection on the night before the full-time whistle to cap off an incredible display from the world’s greatest ever player.