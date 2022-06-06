Video: Tottenham’s Son scores last-minute free-kick for South Korea against Chile

South Korea beat Chile 2-0 in a friendly today and unsurprisingly Tottenham’s Son Heung-min found himself on the scoresheet with a lovely last-minute free-kick.

The Spurs forward just enjoyed an incredible campaign with the North London club, in which the 29-year-old finished the season as the Premier League’s joint top-scorer alongside Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah with 23 goals.

The South Korean international has now taken this form with him to the national team and scored a beautiful last-minute free-kick for the Taegeuk Warriors to make it 2-0 and finish Chile off, which can be seen below.