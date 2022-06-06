Video: Tottenham’s Son scores last-minute free-kick for South Korea against Chile

Tottenham FC
Posted by

South Korea beat Chile 2-0 in a friendly today and unsurprisingly Tottenham’s Son Heung-min found himself on the scoresheet with a lovely last-minute free-kick. 

The Spurs forward just enjoyed an incredible campaign with the North London club, in which the 29-year-old finished the season as the Premier League’s joint top-scorer alongside Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah with 23 goals.

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool fan favourite signs new deal with the Reds
Newcastle receive Premier League’s approval and announce latest arrival
Shock Leeds star makes himself available for transfer with Newcastle interested

The South Korean international has now taken this form with him to the national team and scored a beautiful last-minute free-kick for the Taegeuk Warriors to make it 2-0 and finish Chile off, which can be seen below.

More Stories Son Heung-min

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.