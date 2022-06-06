Welsh heroes Bale and Ramsey set to be offered contracts by same club

Cardiff City are ready to make contract offers to Welsh duo Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey after their World Cup qualification success.

The duo helped Wales qualify for the country’s first World Cup in 64 years on Sunday by beating Ukraine 1-0 at the Cardiff City Stadium and will now have to find new clubs as a result, seeing as football’s biggest competition doesn’t start until November.

With the opportunity arising to sign the unwanted pair, 90min are reporting that Welsh club Cardiff City are set to offer the pair a contract each.

This would be an audacious approach from the Bluebirds considering that they are in the Championship and the club’s the duo are coming from but there aren’t many clubs lining up for their signatures so there is a chance.

The pair haven’t been the same players they once were in recent years at club level and their current situations resemble that. Bale leaves Real Madrid after nine years this summer after the La Liga giants refused to offer him a new deal and there aren’t as many clubs queuing up for his signature as there should be.

As for Ramsey, Juventus are set to terminate the midfielder’s current contract at the club after Rangers rejected the chance to sign the Welsh star on a permanent deal after his loan spell with the Scottish club this season, reports the Daily Mirror.

Many speculated that the pair could retire if they failed to qualify for the World Cup but with that now achieved, the duo must find a new club this summer to prepare for the historic event in November.