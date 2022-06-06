West Ham star Declan Rice has received criticism following a poor performance for England in their surprise defeat against Hungary.

Rice has enjoyed a superb season for West Ham, establishing himself as one of the finest players in Europe in his position, and one of this country’s most exciting young talents.

It remains to be seen, however, if Rice is really all he’s cracked up to be as talkSPORT host Hugh Woozencroft was reluctant to put him alongside the likes of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos…

? ????: “You think he can run games at this level, I don’t think he can.” ? ?????: “He has everything you want in a central midfielder.” ? ????: “He’s not Modric, not Kroos, he’s not Thiago.” Hugh & Gabby disagree on if Declan Rice can run games for England pic.twitter.com/deWmnwpviN — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) June 5, 2022

Rice clearly still has some way to go, and has time to get better, but for now it probably is worth calming the hype surrounding the 23-year-old.