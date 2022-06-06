McAvennie tells Moyes to drop West Ham star for next season

West Ham United have been advised to ditch Lukasz Fabianski as first choice goalkeeper by former Hammers star Frank McAvennie.

The Polish shot-stopper has had a fine career at the London Stadium, but McAvennie thinks it might be time for a change in that department.

The ex-Hammer also named Nick Pope as an ideal signing in goal following Burnley’s relegation.

“I think so,” he told West Ham Zone when asked if it’s time to drop Fabianski.

“Fabianski has done brilliant. I do think we need some back up centre-halves and I think they’ll bring them in.

“They need to bring in a number one. Fabianski has been great, but I think a number one should come in and Fabianski should back him up.

“I think you’ve got to look, and I wouldn’t be too disappointed to get in the boy from Burnley [Nick Pope].”