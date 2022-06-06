“What a bizarre situation” – Ex-striker expects Chelsea to slash asking price for ‘rotten fish’

Former Liverpool attacker Stan Collymore expects Chelsea’s new owners to be willing to slash their asking price for striker Romelu Lukaku following what has been a disastrous 12-months back with the club.

Despite lifting the Serie A with Inter Milan, last summer saw Lukaku, 29, re-join Thomas Tuchel’s Blues, seven years after originally departing.

However, despite returning to his old stomping ground in a deal worth an eye-watering £101m and touted as one of Europe’s most prolific goalscorers, the Belgium international’s second stint back at Stamford Bridge could not have gone much worse.

Out of favour with Tuchel and using the media to hint at a shock return to the San Siro, this summer could see all parties look to find a solution for the stagnating career of the world’s most expensive player in accumulative fees.

“[Todd] Boehly, the new owner, might come in and say ‘look, we can afford to take a 25 per cent cut. The manager doesn’t want him, the player doesn’t want to be here. Let’s not have this rotten fish in and around the club. Let’s get £75m’,” Collymore said in an exclusive interview.

“But could they [Inter Milan] even afford £75m? – So you’re looking at perhaps a loan and then it becomes about the loan fee and what a bizarre situation we will then be in.

“A man that has won a Scudetto with Inter Milan as a core part of the team, that learned so much from Antonio Conte, goes back to Inter Milan but is a loanee.”

2/2@StanCollymore on what new #CFC owners may do about Romelu Lukaku ? “Might take a 25% cut. Get £75m…” ? “What a [potentially] bizarre situation. […] Lukaku going back to Inter Milan as a loanee…” ?? ???? pic.twitter.com/dWZzU2DoUV — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) June 6, 2022

MORE: “He’s the replacement for Mane” – Ex-striker thinks he knows which star Klopp will turn to next season

Addressing why Chelsea’s transfer decision last summer to re-sign Lukaku has gone so wrong, Collymore suggested that the former Inter Milan and Manchester United forward isn’t the type of player that the Blues needed.

“They didn’t need a Romeu Lukaku type player,” the former Liverpool striker added.

“They actually didn’t need somebody to hold the ball up and bring other people in because Chelsea were already in other the opponent’s half and had bodies in really good positions.

“[…] He’s gone from Inter Milan where everything goes through him […] Once you take away two or three of somebody’s checklist of attributes, you can become very unhappy, very, very quickly.”