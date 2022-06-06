Arsenal offer star chance to play in favoured position if he completes transfer

Arsenal are reportedly interested in a potential transfer move for Manchester City ace Oleksandr Zinchenko this summer.

The Ukraine international has been a key player for Pep Guardiola’s side down the years, but has rarely been an automatic starter in his best position.

According to the Evening Standard, Arsenal are now offering Zinchenko the chance to play in midfield if he moves to the Emirates Stadium.

This could be a good move for the Gunners, who need more options in the middle of the park after slightly underwhelming campaigns from Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka in that area of the pitch.

This could also potentially mean a double raid by Arsenal on Man City this summer.

As Fabrizio Romano has written in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Arsenal are pursuing a deal for City striker Gabriel Jesus.

Zinchenko and Jesus arriving together could certainly improve Mikel Arteta’s side in midfield and attack, providing some much-needed experience and winning know-how to this youthful AFC squad.