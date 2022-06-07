£55m striker set to become Ashworth’s first signing at Newcastle

Such is the wealth of their Saudi Arabian backers PIF, many expected Newcastle United to be throwing money at the transfer market and seeing what sticks over the past two transfer windows. While there is no denying that they have made a number of very expensive deals, the consensus seems to be that they are using it well.

After Bruno Guimaraes, Kieran Trippier, Chris Wood and Dan Burn, the latest to be linked with move to St. James’ Park is Moussa Diaby. The 22-year-old Frenchman plies his trade in the Bundesliga for Bayer Leverkusen and was responsible for 13 goals and 4 assists last season.

It prompted Eurosport writer Grace Robertson to praise the concept behind the signing, explaining that it was similar to the good work done in the transfer market by Brighton and Hove Albion, only with greater resources.

Dan Ashworth's been in the job two minutes and he's already making the most "what if Brighton had more money" move imaginable. https://t.co/7P5uIfxvoc — Grace Robertson ????? (@GraceOnFootball) June 6, 2022

Of course Newcastle’s transfer strategy involves Brighton’s former Technical Director Dan Ashworth, who joined the club in February of this year. If he can emulate similar success on the Tyne as he had on the South Coast, it could speed up Newcastle’s journey towards their lofty aspirations considerably.

In the case of Diaby, he’s been a hot prospect for some time ever since coming through the ranks at Paris Saint-Germain, but left in order to gain more regular minutes in Germany. At Leverkusen, he’s become a regular starter and one of the more dangerous wide players in the league.