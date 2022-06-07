“No chance” – Arsenal given reassuring transfer update from journalist

Arsenal fans can perhaps breathe a sigh of relief with a Bukayo Saka transfer update from reliable journalist Freddie Paxton.

The Gunners have just endured a disappointing season, missing out on a place in the top four with a late collapse in the Premier League, so the last thing they need is speculation over a key player like Saka.

The highly-rated young England international has been linked with both Liverpool and Manchester City by the Daily Mail, but Paxton, a writer for the likes of the Guardian and the Times, insists there is no chance of him leaving the Emirates Stadium this summer…

Bukayo Saka will not leave Arsenal this summer. No chance. — Freddie Paxton (@Freddie_Paxton) June 7, 2022

Arsenal will surely do all they can to persuade Saka to commit to a new contract, but it’s bound to be tricky as they’re facing another season out of the Champions League.

Still, the 20-year-old came up through the club’s academy and is likely to have the team built around him for years to come.

While he’d have a better chance of winning trophies at Liverpool or City, he might not be guaranteed as much playing time for those clubs.