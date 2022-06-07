Arsenal focusing on Gabriel Jesus transfer as two other targets looked too complicated

Arsenal are reportedly now making Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus their top transfer target due to issues with two other players they’d been looking at.

According to Todo Fichajes, Real Madrid misfit Luka Jovic and loaned-out Atletico Madrid ace Alvaro Morata were also considered by the Gunners, only for Jesus to become the priority as moves for those players looked too complicated.

In truth, most Arsenal fans will probably be happy with this development, as Jesus arguably looks the superior talent, with Jovic in particular going through a difficult few years despite looking a huge prospect before his big move to the Bernabeu.

Morata, meanwhile, has shown some promise with Atletico and with loan club Juventus, but previously struggled in a spell in the Premier League with Chelsea.

Jesus, by contrast, has proven himself a star performer at the highest level with Man City, and is a player Mikel Arteta will know well from his time on Pep Guardiola’s coaching staff.

Arsenal urgently need to sign at least one new striker this summer after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s move to Barcelona in January, and with Alexandre Lacazette now out of contract this summer.