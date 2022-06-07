Barcelona could use alternative methods to sign Busquets successor

Barcelona are interested in signing Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi this summer but may need alternative options to sign the 23-year-old.

Barca have an agreement in place with Zubimendi to join the club and in the last two days, the player’s camp are convinced that the midfielder will set the course for Barcelona reports Todofichajes.

The problem for Barcelona is the fact that they are handicapped by their financial situation at present and with the Catalan club trying to sign other stars that are needed right now, the La Liga giants will need to look for alternative methods to secure the signature of one of Spain’s brightest prospects.

One option is to take Zubimendi on loan for a season with an option to buy, which would ensure that Barcelona are in front of the queue next summer when making a permanent bid for the player.

The other is to include players in a deal to reduce the price of the 23-year-old. Todofichajes states that two players could be offered in any potential deal, with Riqui Puig, Oscar Mingueza, Martin Braithwaite and Samuel Umtiti the potential sacrifices.

Zubimendi would certainly be the long-term replacement for Sergio Busquets when the 33-year-old eventually leaves Barcelona. The Real Sociedad midfielder would be a great signing for Barca but whether they can get it done or not remains to be seen.