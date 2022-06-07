Barcelona getting desperate in race to sign Raphinha, willing to swap defender who Wolves have already rejected

Barcelona run the risk of missing out on Leeds United winger Raphinha.

That is according to multiple reports in the Spanish media this week, which claim the Catalan giants are struggling to reach an agreement with the Whites’ hierarchy over the potential transfer of Raphinha.

Understood to be demanding close to £60m in exchange for the Brazilian wizard, Leeds United’s stance is pretty clear – pay up, or miss out.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are strapped for cash and are obviously reluctant to meet the Whites’ sky-high demands.

Consequently, Xavi’s side are trying to be creative with their offer and has included defender Oscar Mingueza into their bid as a way to sweeten the deal.

Unfortunately for the La Liga side, Mingueza isn’t keen on a move to Elland Road and would reject the chance to play for Jesse Marsch’s team.

Barcelona’s efforts to sign Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves also saw them include Mingueza with the Midlands side rejecting the defender.

Therefore, with clubs, as well as the player himself, playing hardball, Barcelona now run the risk of missing out on Neves, as well as Raphinha.

 

