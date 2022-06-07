“Things are progressing” – Newcastle United transfer target provides update on his future

Lille defender Sven Botman has provided an update on his future amid links with Newcastle United and AC Milan.

The highly-rated young Dutchman has long been linked with Newcastle by 90min and others, but, as that report notes, they have also faced strong competition from Serie A giants Milan.

It now perhaps seems increasingly like Botman is set to opt for a move to the San Siro over becoming the latest signing for this exciting project at St James’ Park.

According to ESPN.nl, Botman gave a telling smile when asked about Milan, and had this to say over how talks regarding his future were progressing: “That’s what you’re working on. Of course it’s difficult to separate things. It’s just an important moment for me, so I hear about this almost every day. Things are progressing and I hope that before the start of the preparation more clarity.”

Newcastle could do with strengthening in defence this summer, but it looks like Botman is now out of their reach.

Still, the club’s strong financial situation under their new owners should allow them to pursue other top talents in that position.

Newcastle’s new owners have already shown their ambition at the club by hiring Eddie Howe as manager and signing the likes of Kieran Trippier and Bruno Guimaraes in January.

