Man City & Liverpool showing increased interest in potential transfer raid on Premier League rivals

Manchester City and Liverpool reportedly seem to be showing more interest in Bukayo Saka’s situation at Arsenal as he emerges as a future transfer target for both clubs.

Saka has established himself as one of the most exciting young talents in Europe in recent times, becoming a key player for Arsenal and for England despite still only being 20 years of age.

In news that will have Arsenal fans slightly worried, it seems both City and Liverpool are closely monitoring Saka’s situation amid uncertainty over his possible new contract at the Emirates Stadium, according to the Daily Mail.

The England international is yet to play in the Champions League, and the report suggests this could affect his decision to commit his future to the Gunners after they missed out on a top four spot in 2021/22.

Still, Saka’s current deal expires in 2024 and the Mail suggest that he’s not likely to be an immediate priority for either City or Liverpool.

One imagines, however, that the youngster could be a perfect long-term replacement for Sadio Mane amid doubts over his future at Anfield.

City could also with making changes in attack as it’s uncertain if Raheem Sterling will be staying at the club for much longer, with AS linking him with the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Chelsea.