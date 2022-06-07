Tuchel ready to promote Chelsea youngster who could fill Lukaku void

Arsenal FC Chelsea FC
Posted by

Thomas Tuchel is reportedly ready to give Armando Broja a chance to impress at Chelsea following an impressive season-long-loan with Southampton.

Broja received his first taste of the Premier League last season with Southampton after impressing the Southern club in the Eredivisie with former club Vitesse.

The 20-year-old striker made 38 appearances in all competitions for the Saints, directly contributing to 10 goals.

In October, the youngster’s first start for Southampton against Leeds United saw the youngster score the winner through a well-taken right-footed shot at St Mary’s Stadium.

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND – JULY 27: Armando Broja of Chelsea celebrates with teammate Ross Barkley after scoring their team’s first goal during the Pre-Season Friendly between Bournemouth and Chelsea at Vitality Stadium on July 27, 2021 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

With doubts over Romelu Lukaku’s future at Chelsea, the Standard has reported that Tuchel could also be ready to take a look at Broja in pre-season, potentially giving him a low-cost replacement up front.

Lukaku’s departure could pave the way for Broja to join the Chelsea squad and rotate with German attacker Kai Havertz.

However, the young striker’s fine form whilst at the St Mary’s Stadium will surely mean he has a great deal of admirers this summer.

That leaves the question of whether Tuchel would be tempted to cash in on Broja to bolster their bankroll or take a chance on the youngster.

More Stories Armando Broja Thomas Tuchel

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.