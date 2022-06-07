Tuchel ready to promote Chelsea youngster who could fill Lukaku void

Thomas Tuchel is reportedly ready to give Armando Broja a chance to impress at Chelsea following an impressive season-long-loan with Southampton.

Broja received his first taste of the Premier League last season with Southampton after impressing the Southern club in the Eredivisie with former club Vitesse.

The 20-year-old striker made 38 appearances in all competitions for the Saints, directly contributing to 10 goals.

In October, the youngster’s first start for Southampton against Leeds United saw the youngster score the winner through a well-taken right-footed shot at St Mary’s Stadium.

With doubts over Romelu Lukaku’s future at Chelsea, the Standard has reported that Tuchel could also be ready to take a look at Broja in pre-season, potentially giving him a low-cost replacement up front.

Lukaku’s departure could pave the way for Broja to join the Chelsea squad and rotate with German attacker Kai Havertz.

However, the young striker’s fine form whilst at the St Mary’s Stadium will surely mean he has a great deal of admirers this summer.

That leaves the question of whether Tuchel would be tempted to cash in on Broja to bolster their bankroll or take a chance on the youngster.