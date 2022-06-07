No room for Mount: Chelsea’s much-improved XI with if they land potential transfers of entire new front three

Chelsea will surely be making plenty of changes to their squad this summer, with their front three the obvious area that needs strengthening in the transfer market.

The Blues didn’t really live up to the early-season hype that surrounded them last term, with Romelu Lukaku becoming the latest attacking signing to struggle at Stamford Bridge, just as the likes of Timo Werner and Christian Pulisic have.

We’ve recently seen some big names linked with Chelsea, and it could even lead to an entirely new front three if some of the recent transfer rumours come to fruition.

As well as targeting Sevilla star Jules Kounde at centre-back, Chelsea could swoop for Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele as a free agent, while there could also potentially be a double raid on rivals Manchester City.

According to one report from AS, Man City wide-forward Raheem Sterling has been offered to the Blues (as well as other big names like Real Madrid and Bayern Munich), while they also have an interest in Gabriel Jesus, according to another report from AS.

Here’s a look at how CFC could line up with these potential signings…

That looks a superb line up for Thomas Tuchel, with Kounde ideal to help replace Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, while that front three is surely a huge improvement on flops like Lukaku and Werner.

One issue, however, is it doesn’t leave much room for star player Mason Mount, as well as other big names like Kai Havertz, who might have to make do with more time on the bench than they’re used to.

Still, it’s that kind of ruthlessness that Chelsea need if they are to bounce back after the disappointment of finishing third and losing both domestic cup finals in 2021/22.