Leeds now on verge of signing Manchester United man

Leeds United are reportedly close to bringing in Chris Armas to Jesse Marsch’s coaching staff after the American left Manchester United this summer.

Armas had been at Man Utd under Ralf Rangnick, but it seems he’s now on his way out of Old Trafford as part of a major reshuffle under new manager Erik ten Hag.

This has freed up Leeds to swoop for him, and it now looks like it won’t be long before he officially completes a move to Elland Road.

Armas will know fellow countryman Marsch well from their connections in the Red Bull franchise, having previously worked with the New York Red Bulls, while Marsch has had spells at New York Red Bulls, Red Bull Salzburg and RB Leipzig.

This looks a smart move by Leeds to help them prepare for next season after a slightly disappointing 2021/22 campaign which only saw them narrowly escape relegation.