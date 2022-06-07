Leeds now on verge of signing Manchester United man

Leeds United FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Leeds United are reportedly close to bringing in Chris Armas to Jesse Marsch’s coaching staff after the American left Manchester United this summer.

Armas had been at Man Utd under Ralf Rangnick, but it seems he’s now on his way out of Old Trafford as part of a major reshuffle under new manager Erik ten Hag.

This has freed up Leeds to swoop for him, and it now looks like it won’t be long before he officially completes a move to Elland Road.

Armas will know fellow countryman Marsch well from their connections in the Red Bull franchise, having previously worked with the New York Red Bulls, while Marsch has had spells at New York Red Bulls, Red Bull Salzburg and RB Leipzig.

More Stories / Latest News
Tottenham player helped Levy sack Nuno Espirito Santo
West Ham express interest in transfer swoop for £40m-rated Man City star
Man United transfer target with £70m asking price estimated to move for closer to £40m

This looks a smart move by Leeds to help them prepare for next season after a slightly disappointing 2021/22 campaign which only saw them narrowly escape relegation.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.